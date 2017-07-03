Rihanna Will Make You Want to Wear Orange Mascara

Orange you glad that Rihanna showed this orange mascara at her Fenty show over the weekend? I am. I’ve seen a lot of blue (particularly memorable at Stella McCartney’s fall 2012 show, now immortalized forever in multiple Pinterest boards) and purple mascara over the years, but this is the first time I’ve seen orange mascara. Orange mascara isn’t even available for sale (the closest I’ve been able to find is this coral NYX mascara) so I have to assume that this is a custom creation by the show’s lead makeup artist, Pat McGrath (and hopefully, a new upcoming Lab creation).