New Beauty Idea: Wearing a Literal Bag on Your Head

You thought your eyes bags were bad? Check out these bags. At today’s Maison Margiela show, several models walked the runway wearing fashion’s new solution to a bad hair day: a giant bag. Turned over atop the models’ heads, the sturdy bags looked like plumed headdresses of sorts, with the bag’s handle acting as a handy chinstrap (the brand’s Instagram account clarifies that it’s the Margiela 5 AC bag acting as a headbag-cum-headpiece). So the next time you’re late and running out the door, grab a bag instead of a hat. Bag hair is the new hat hair (and you thought hat hair was bad).