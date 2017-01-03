The Latest on the Cut

22 mins ago

New Beauty Idea: Wearing a Literal Bag on Your Head

Actually carrying your bag is so last year.

3:52 p.m.

Mango Has the Best Earrings Right Now — and They’re All Under $20

The most popular trend from Milan Fashion Week is pretty affordable too.

3:40 p.m.

Adidas’s Latest Collaborator Says Selfies Killed Subculture Worth Photographing

An interview with photographer Ari Marcopoulos.

3:37 p.m.

Let Jennifer Lopez Teach You How to Take a Selfie in the Rain

What’s her secret?

3:19 p.m.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Texting Jen Aniston, Committing His Life to Sculpture

An update on the life of Brad Pitt.

2:45 p.m.

Congress Has Entered the War Over Garfield’s Gender

Does Garfield have a gender at all?

1:55 p.m.

Forget Body Positivity: How About Body Neutrality?

Self-love can be a lot to ask.

1:28 p.m.

There Are $6 Sweaters and $2 Pants on Sale at Uniqlo Right Now

What’s going on!

1:19 p.m.

Watch a Video of the Floating Rosé Festival New York Is About to Get

Featuring “rosé popcorn.”

12:47 p.m.

White House: Kellyanne Conway Was Trying to Stand Up for Ivanka With Endorsement

In a new letter, the White House says Kellyanne Conway’s endorsement was made “without nefarious motive.”

12:28 p.m.

Dries Van Noten’s 100th Show Cast So Many Models Over 40

Amber Valletta, Kristina de Coninck, Nadja Auermann, and more walked.

12:00 p.m.

This Is the Fastest Hair Dryer

But not the most expensive.

11:53 a.m.

Dior’s ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-Shirt Sales Will Go to Rihanna’s Charity

A portion of sales from the T-shirts will go to funding education worldwide.

11:53 a.m.

Oh, So That’s Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Broke Up

Bloom was spotted “getting cozy” with a mystery brunette this weekend.

11:51 a.m.

Cheap (But Expensive-Looking) Dining-Room Décor You Can Buy on Amazon

From napkins to silverware to the damn table.

11:41 a.m.

Why ‘Happily Ever After’ Isn’t Trendy Anymore

Romantic comedies aren’t what they used to be. Can Hollywood sense our growing exhaustion with finding ‘the one’?

11:30 a.m.

There’s a Reason Parts of Trump’s Speech Sounded Like Ivanka

She reportedly helped write the paragraph about women’s health and paid leave.

11:15 a.m.

Justin Trudeau Was Extremely Into Man Jewelry When He Was Young

Photos of the Canadian PM when he was young uncover that he owned several different styles of necklaces.

10:33 a.m.

The Best Makeup Brush Is a Cheap, Rubbery Disc

And it’s made by two guys.

10:30 a.m.

A Male Director Told Jessica Chastain She Talks About ‘Women Stuff’ Too Much

“I had one male director say to me that I talk too much about all of this ‘women stuff.’”