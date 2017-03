The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

The Olsens’ Former Interns Are Getting a Whopping $530 Each in Settlement

After they filed a class-action lawsuit against the designers.

22 mins ago

Meghan Markle Pens Powerful Essay About How the Stigma of Periods Affects Girls

“We need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

30 mins ago

Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Madonna, More Sign International Women’s Day Open Letter

“Recent legislation and rhetoric have put decades of progress for girls and women at risk.”

10:00 a.m.

The Radical Anti-Fashion of Marilyn Monroe

By recycling pieces, skipping the diamonds, and sticking to sportswear, she broke class barriers.

9:52 a.m.

Watch 4 Surprising On-Set Secrets From Behind the Scenes of The Bachelor

The show only takes seven weeks.

9:51 a.m.

See Photos From International Women’s Day Rallies Around the World

From Jakarta to Dhaka to Oslo.

9:43 a.m.

Brie Larson Asked People to Share Their Stories for International Women’s Day

She asked Twitter users to share stories of how they grew as women, or of women who helped them grow.

9:30 a.m.

See a New Tiffany & Co. Pendant in Collaboration With the Whitney Biennial

One piece is an interpretation of a Carrie Moyer drawing.

9:21 a.m.

Pregnant Woman Gives Man ‘#1 Decent Dude’ Award for Offering Up His Subway Seat

Wow, inspiring.

9:00 a.m.

Marc Jacobs’s Models Turned the Cameras on the Crowd for a Change

See the street-style hunted become the hunters.

8:52 a.m.

29 People on Why They Showed Up for the Women’s Strike

They came from as far away as Iran, Denmark, and Queens to join the Day Without A Woman march. Here’s why.

8:46 a.m.

Ask Polly: Why Do I Only Want Unavailable Men?

It’s easy to give your love to someone who doesn’t care.

8:46 a.m.

Enjoy This Guy Roasting Twitter Idiots on International Women’s Day

For every idiot who asks on Twitter why there isn’t an International Men’s Day, Richard K. Herring is there. Not all heroes wear capes.

8:28 a.m.

House Democrats Walked Out for the Women’s Strike

And protest organizers were arrested in NYC.

8:00 a.m.

The Style Movement That’s Made Looking Sharp a Subversive Sign of Power

A new book celebrates the black dandy.

12:34 a.m.

How Women in Hollywood Participated in the Day Without a Woman Strike

For one, Jessica Chastain marched in Warsaw, Poland.

Yesterday at 4:42 a.m.

Why the Cut Is on Strike Today

In honor of International Women’s Day.

3/7/2017 at 5:54 p.m.

What Get Out Gets Right About American Culture and Black Bodies

Its literal depiction of racism, appropriation, and the fetishization of black people is its brilliance.

3/7/2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Remembering Gender-Bending DIY Fashion in the 1970s

The Cockettes theater group used fashion as protest.

3/7/2017 at 5:22 p.m.

Blue Ivy’s Dresses Probably Cost More Than Your Monthly Rent

She is the most stylish 5-year-old.