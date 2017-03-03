Kendall Jenner and Karl Lagerfeld Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

Kendall Jenner and Karl Lagerfeld partied together at Paris Fashion Week last night, toasting fashion designers who were shortlisted for the LVMH Prize. Also this week in Paris, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were spotted at Tyga’s 1 OAK after-party; Jourdan Dunn and Travis Scott watched Lauryn Hill perform at Kenzo. Jasmine Sanders wore an amazing statement coat to Vogue Thailand’s dinner — an acid-blue fur coat.

In New York, Ashley Graham and Prabal Gurung celebrated the launch of the designer’s collaboration with Lane Bryant. Click ahead to see some of the best party pics from the week.