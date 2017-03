The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

This Teen Is Suing His High School Over Sharing a Bathroom With a Trans Student

The suit claims the boy was “emotionally harmed” by sharing a bathroom with a trans student.

10:40 a.m.

See All the Ways You Can Wear Chanel’s New VR-Goggles-Inspired Bag

It’s their first major new bag since the Boy style in 2011.

10:33 a.m.

Why Manic Panic Is Still Cool

The story behind a punk-scene fixture that never died.

10:30 a.m.

This Little Girl Yanked the Hat Right From the Pope’s Head

Whoops.

10:08 a.m.

Ask Polly: Why Does My Terrible Ex Get to Be So Happy?

Your question isn’t really about your ex.

10:00 a.m.

Deal of the Day: The Almond-Scented Lotion That Our Beauty Director Loves

“It reminds me of the yellow, buttery almond cookies my mom used to buy me in Chinese bakeries.”

9:57 a.m.

40 People Watched a Teen Get Sexually Assaulted on Facebook Without Reporting It

Chicago police are currently investigating the crime.

9:55 a.m.

Cool Teen Ivanka Trump Once Went ‘Missing’ in Aspen

She was found “with a boy.”

9:52 a.m.

9 People Died From Rare Cancer Linked to Breast Implants, According to the FDA

The FDA says those with breast implants have a “low but increased” risk of developing the cancer.

9:17 a.m.

Donald and Melania Trump Reportedly Don’t Sleep in the Same Bed

Sources say that even when they’re in the same place, they prefer to be apart.

8:47 a.m.

What’s the Deal With Bee Pollen?

Experts explain whether bee pollen has any health benefits.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Steal Your Phone for Her Anti-Social Network Prank Show

Lohan hosts a prank show where she takes over brave contestant’s social media accounts.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Your Guide to All the Crazy Abortion Legislation Happening in Texas

Texas lawmakers are doubling down.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Gorsuch Flatly Denies Allegations He Dissed Maternal Leave in Colorado Classroom

Trump’s nominee offered the Judiciary Committee a plausible alternative account of the alleged classroom incident.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

See a Photographer’s Escape From Men

Marianna Rothen shows it’s more complicated than you think.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

The Many Stealth Questions About Abortion in Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation Hearing

In addition to being grilled on Roe v. Wade, Trump’s SCOTUS nominee fields queries on “litmus tests,” the weight of precedent, and more.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Student Suing Columbia After She Says She Was Raped Twice in Her Dorm Room

Amelia Roskin-Frazee’s lawsuit alleges that the university violated Title IX.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Fear of Deportation Leads 4 Women to Drop Domestic-Abuse Cases

They think ICE agents are targeting courthouses.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

I Won’t Fly Without These Corsetlike Socks

And now I don’t get swollen feet after cross-country flights.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

What I Remember About the Moms Who Paid Me to Babysit

Looking back, now that I’m a mom.