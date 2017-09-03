Princess Charlotte Reportedly Loves to Boss Everyone Around

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

Sibling dynamics vary from family to family — and in the Royal Family, it looks like Princess Charlotte is in charge. Charlotte, who is nearly 2 years old and little sister to Prince George, reportedly loves to be the boss.

Samantha Burge, who’s married to a warrant officer, spent some time with Kate Middleton at a war memorial unveiling and then relayed the following to reporters: “[Middleton] said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge …We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

With those sorts of skills, only time will tell what she’ll orchestrate for her second birthday extravaganza.