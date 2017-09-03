LVMH Is Reportedly Plotting Its Own E-Commerce Giant

Photo: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

The Financial Times has an interesting report out that LVMH is at work on its own multi-brand e-commerce site. According to the piece, it would sell all 70 of LVMH’s brands (which include Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and, of course, Louis Vuitton) as well as other labels. The site would be branded with the name of the eminent French department store Le Bon Marché, which LVMH owns. (We reached out to LVMH about the report, and they declined to comment.)



Per the FT, the site would compete with e-commerce giants like Net-a-Porter and FarFetch (which recently added Natalie Massenet to its board.) LVMH hired former Apple exec Ian Rogers as its director of online retail in 2015, suggesting an increased commitment to the digital space.

