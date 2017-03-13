Photo: Lucia Zolea

After several weekends posting dispatches from Fashion Week in Europe, we’ve returned to the U.S. with our Weekend With series, which explores different areas of the world from unique photography perspectives. First up is a photo guide to Richmond, Virginia, with Virginia Commonwealth student Lucia Zolea. Zolea’s Instagram feed is minimal, with photos featuring the corner of a picnic, a self-portrait with her blunt bob aligned with the sea, or plastic-wrapped cookies. But the feed gives insight to her careful eye for styling and film photography.

The Virginia Commonwealth senior is in her last semester, and told us that in addition to freelance styling and photography in Richmond, she’s studying to become an occupational therapist. “I love to help people through wellness, education, and kindness, and hope to have a positive impact on others through art and wellness.”

“Over the past four years I have been able to grow within this city and will forever love Virginia. I have fallen in love here, furthered my sense of being, and created a life of softness and thoughtfulness.” That life of softness is definitely translated through her light-filled, dreamy photography.

"One of my favorite things to do in Richmond once the weather gets warm is to head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and lay out on the lawn with friends and drink a glass on wine. It is such a beautiful time to people watch and catch up on the week." #weekendwith @luciazolea in Richmond. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:05am PST

A good Saturday night *going out* greyfit brought to you by our #weekendwith photographer @luciazolea. #comfort A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Heading to Richmond anytime soon? "A summer staple for the weekend in Richmond is to head down to the James River and find a place to sunbathe and go for a dip to cool off." #weekendwith #35mm photographer and student @luciazolea. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

"Some of my favorite times have been in small town Restaurants such Kuba Kuba, Perly's and Can Can. The food is so incredible and all in walking distance from my house. Every place has such a unique charm to it where you just feel lucky to have heartwarming food with an atmosphere to match." #weekendwith @luciazolea in Richmond, VA. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Winter citrus + the beach in Virginia with our #weekendwith photographer @luciazolea, who has been contributing photos and travel ideas from Richmond all weekend. 🍊 A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT