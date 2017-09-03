Breaking: Rick Owens’s God-Given Hair Is Curly and White

Photo: Courtesy of T Magazine

Rick Owens’s flowing raven locks are as much a part of his image as his gym-carved body or his goth-leisure wardrobe. But the hair, like so many things in the fashion industry, is a mere illusion. (Insert gasps here.)



In a video for T magazine, the designer shared his secret beauty ritual: dyeing his naturally white hair black. He even meticulously dyes his eyebrows with a toothbrush. Owens’s hair is also naturally curly, so he gets quarterly Japanese straightening treatments that take three hours each. Take a look at the process (complete with feline assistant) in the video below.

