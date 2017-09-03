The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

This Colorful Portrait Series Celebrates the Beauty of Women Activists & Artists

Mara Hoffman and Art Not War came together to photograph 28 women fighting for equality.

12 mins ago

Why Brie Larson Not Clapping at the Oscars Was Even Harsher Than It Looked

If she doesn’t have anything nice to say … what have you done?

5:28 p.m.

Ex–Labor Secretary Nominee Says Sexist Ads ‘Saved a Lot of Jobs’

He also addressed domestic-violence allegations raised against him.

5:19 p.m.

A Video of What Nike’s ‘Pro Hijab’ for Muslim Women Athletes Looks Like

It’s made of polyester mesh, more breathable than the usual cotton.

5:08 p.m.

Princess Charlotte Reportedly Loves to Boss Everyone Around

She’s apparently “the one in charge.”

5:06 p.m.

Breaking: Rick Owens’s God-Given Hair Is Curly and White

Mind-blowing.

5:02 p.m.

It’s Really Important to Janelle Monáe That She Deals With Herself

The musician-cum-actress talks to the Cut.

4:53 p.m.

What’s the Best Backpack?

From sturdy to stylish, 13 recommendations from real college students.

4:34 p.m.

How to Get Wash-Out Holographic Hair Color

And four other beauty lessons from Paris Fashion Week.

4:16 p.m.

This Teen Book About Black Lives Matter Is the No. 1 YA Book in the Country

The kids are all right.

3:30 p.m.

Being Your True Self in a Relationship Matters Less Than Being Your Best Self

A new study found that relationships feel more “authentic” if you feel like the ideal version of yourself around your significant other.

2:53 p.m.

What ‘A Day Without a Woman’ Looked Like in New York City

Thousands rallied in Washington Square Park.

2:38 p.m.

Why ‘Just Relax’ Has Always Been Bad Advice for Women Looking to Get Pregnant

Connecting stress to infertility is a medical belief with a long, sexist history.

2:26 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Got Bangs

Shockingly, people are already weighing in.

2:16 p.m.

Coordinating Miu Miu Looks Are a Cheerful End to Paris Fashion Week

The final Golden Peacock Award of the season.

2:14 p.m.

Vanessa Hudgens on Skin Care, Pizza, and Why She Loves Leading SoulCycle Classes

“I actually ride on the podium a lot of the time [at SoulCycle].”

2:04 p.m.

Amal Clooney Spoke Out Against ISIS But All Some People Saw Was Her Baby Bump

Amal Clooney’s been doing more than “showing off her baby bump.”

2:04 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Has No Idea What to Do With a Shaved Head

So fresh, so clean, so empty?

1:49 p.m.

A Casually Flipped Cuff Can Be the Only Styling Trick You Need

The chicest look from the end of Paris Fashion Week.

1:43 p.m.

Fox News Reportedly Settles With Contributor Who Said She Was Sexually Assaulted

Tamara Holder, a Fox contributor, said she was sexually assaulted by a network executive.