Rodolfo Paglialunga Is Out at Jil Sander

Photo: Matteo Prandoni.com/BFA

Post–Fashion Month, the designer revolving door spins on. Today, Women’s Wear Daily reports that Jil Sander designer Rodolfo Paglialunga, who joined the brand three years ago from Vionnet, is leaving the company. CEO Alessandra Bettari said it was a mutual decision and praised Paglialunga’s “impeccable work and respect for the DNA of the house.”

Since January, there have been rumors that Lucie and Luke Meier, a married couple, will step in as the new designers at Jil Sander. Lucie Meier has worked at Dior, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton, while Luke Meier founded the streetwear label OAMC. We’ve reached out to a rep for Jil Sander for a comment on Paglialunga’s successor, and will update this when we hear back.

