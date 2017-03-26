Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Orange Is the New Black actress Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli got married Saturday afternoon among family and friends in Palm Springs, California. Martha Stewart Weddings has the details, from exclusive photos of the happy couple to the confetti-themed nuptials. They wanted something non-traditional and they’re both huge fans of Funfetti, so why not?

After a ceremony performed by Wiley’s parents, the recession music was Montell Jordan’s ‘90s classic “This Is How We Do It.” Later, the happy couple entered their reception to Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” Both Wiley and Morelli wore custom Christian Siriano creations, and their first dance was accentuated with a blast of confetti, although presumably not the edible kind.

The couple, who met on the set of OITNB, got engaged last October. Their proposal story is adorable.

