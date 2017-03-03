Photo: Chris Ware/Getty Images

As if running in place isn’t torture enough, the dread-inducing stories playing 24 hours a day on cable-news networks are making going to the gym even more unenjoyable. Management at a YMCA in Scranton, Pennsylvania permanently banned 24-hour news networks after they instigated political bickering that almost turned physical. The ban may be lifted in the future if things simmer down, but that’s not looking likely.

“Turning off the networks won’t stop all political discussions, turning off the news could help lower stress levels,” the YMCA told NBC.

Might we suggest going to a nice, relaxing yoga class instead?