See Clever Fashion Puns by an Instagram Artist

View Slideshow Photo: Angelica Hicks

Illustrator Angelica Hicks draws puns for 30,000 Instagram followers, riffing on fashion and pop culture to sketch things like this Loo-uis Vuitton toilet and pack of Jimmy Chooing gum. Her new book Tongue in Chic: The Fabulous Fashion World of Angelica Hicks, out April 25 from Laurence King Publishing, features her most satirical watercolors. Drawings poke fun at the fashion elite (see: “Donut-ella Versace” and Naomi Campbell as a soup can), designer labels (“Missoni Impossible”), and celebrities (David Bowie as a cigarette box).

“I approach my illustrations the same way I approach making a joke,” Hicks told the Cut. “If it is forced or overthought, it’s generally not going to be all that funny.” Click ahead to preview the book.