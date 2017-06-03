More Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Thanks to rain and chilly weather, stars took to the streets of Paris in raincoats, jackets, and even one blue vinyl poncho this weekend. Some, like Mlle. Yulia, Yasmin Sewell, and Alexandra Carl carried plain black umbrellas to make their rainy-day outfits complete.

Despite the dreary weather, there were plenty of flashy sunglasses. Most notably, Nabile Quenum’s bright-orange shades matched the stripes of his shirt almost perfectly, while one woman’s tinted lenses coordinated with her long purple coat. This weekend also brought out bold shoe choices, including Yoyo Cao’s bright purple knee-high boots and Ji Young Kim’s mismatched short boots — one hot pink and one white — which she paired with a denim miniskirt and a wide-shouldered jean jacket. Two outfits even included converse sneakers.

Singers Rihanna and Alicia Keys made appearances this weekend, both in head-to-toe black and dark sunglasses. Keys accessorized with silver jewelry, while Rihanna added to her look with a black barrette and bright-blue fingernails.

Click ahead to see more of the best street style from this weekend at Paris Fashion Week.