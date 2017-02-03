The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Photographer Nabile Quenum captured two great styles of outerwear during the rain at Paris Fashion Week yesterday: khaki and camel-colored trench coats, and menswear-inspired checkered coats. Natasha Goldenberg wore a sweeping khaki trench. Irina Linovich layered a similar style over a snakeskin jacket. Caroline Issa and Jo Ellison both appeared in checkered coats.

Other showgoers combated the gray skies with sharp neon accents, like one woman in thigh-high orange boots and Chiara Capitani in a hot-pink puffer. Click ahead to see more of the best street style from Paris Fashion Week.

