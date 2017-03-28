The Best Street Style From Tokyo Fashion Week

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Oversized coats and wild patterns took to the streets during Tokyo Fashion Week, which ended Saturday. The street-style crowd wore chunky, bold accessories — belts, rings, and chains were the standouts. Amid many bright colors, blue was the most popular hue, ranging from denim pants to cotton button-downs.

Eccentric hairstyles played with both length and color — see pop duo Amiaya’s Ami and Aya Suzuki rocking their matching pink cuts in the slideshow ahead, with more of the best street style from Tokyo Fashion Week.

