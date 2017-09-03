See a New Tiffany & Co. Pendant in Collaboration With the Whitney Biennial

Photo: T|Tiffany & Co. Studio

As part of Tiffany & Co.’s long-term sponsorship of the Whitney Biennial, the jewelry brand commissioned five 2017 Biennial artists to collaborate on limited-edition Tiffany pieces. This sterling-silver pendant is one of them, inspired by the art of activist-artist Carrie Moyer, who co-founded one of the first lesbian public art projects. Tiffany’s artisans based the necklace’s design on one of Moyer’s drawings owned by writer and director Jill Soloway.



“What a thrill to have the Tiffany craftsmen use all their finesse and ingenuity to reinterpret my drawing in sterling silver,” Moyer told Tiffany. The pendant and other pieces in the Biennial collaboration will be unveiled today at the company’s New York flagship.