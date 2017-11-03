Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande Are Firmly Pro-Nicki Minaj

😩🙌🏽 #SelenaGomez #JheneAiko #Tinashe #ArianaGrande ~ what's funny about this, is that all 4 of them look so sweet & innocent to me but they're all low key savages I guess 🤷🏽‍♀️ Lol. Didn't expect this but love u girls so much for reppin. Pretty Girls Let Your Light Shine BRIGHT 🦄 #BadBtchsLinkUp #TheyDontWantNoFrauds 👑🔪

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:14pm PST