Selena Gomez and the Weeknd continued their globetrotting romance with a pit stop this past week in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. In addition to strolling the streets of the Big Smoke, they reportedly bought out an entire movie theater so they could go see Get Out by themselves and drink their gin and tonics in peace. Renting out the entire movie theater cost about $1,500, but not having to deal with other movie-goers and their texting and talking and fiddly noises is priceless.
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Have Been Chilling in Toronto
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd continued their globetrotting romance with a pit stop this past week in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. In addition to strolling the streets of the Big Smoke, they reportedly bought out an entire movie theater so they could go see Get Out by themselves and drink their gin and tonics in peace. Renting out the entire movie theater cost about $1,500, but not having to deal with other movie-goers and their texting and talking and fiddly noises is priceless.