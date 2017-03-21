Don’t be fooled by her gorgeous sun-filled home or her “booming battle-ax laugh,” Selena Gomez loves to be sad. Vogue invaded Selena’s house as part of their classically absurd 73 Questions series, and she gave them some jarringly emo responses to their questions about her hidden talents (“I don’t think they’re that hidden anymore!”), the last movie that made her cry (Mel Gibson’s war drama Hacksaw Ridge), and when she feels most creative (“when I’m sad”). When asked to name one thing people would be surprised to know about her, Selena says, “How much I love depressing things.” Selena’s also executive producing a Netflix show about teen suicide, so this is all very much on brand.