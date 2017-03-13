Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver Is Doing a Special Project for Helmut Lang

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Hood by Air designer Shayne Oliver has just been tapped by Helmut Lang. According to a statement put out by the brand today, it has named Isabella Burley, the editor-in-chief of the British fashion magazine Dazed as its editor-in-residence, and one of her first acts in office is to name Oliver a collaborating designer for the company. He will design a line of men’s and women’s clothes and accessories that will debut in September. (We’ve reached out to a Helmut Lang rep for more information on the project, and will update this when we hear back.) Meanwhile, designer Alexandre Plokhov, who was appointed in 2014, has left the company, per Business of Fashion.



For Hood by Air fans worried that this announcement, combined with the cancelation of the brand’s show at this past Paris Fashion Week, spells bad news for the brand, an HBA rep told BoF that this is not the case, saying, “Shayne is currently focusing his time on the special project with Helmut Lang. As a result, HBA will be continued but is transitioning to accommodate this. We will be releasing more information soon.”