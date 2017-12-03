SNL Bestows Ivanka Trump With Very Own (and Very Fitting) ‘Complicit’ Fragrance

Photo: Kylie Billings/NBC

It’s been awhile since Saturday Night Live broke out a platinum blonde Ivanka Trump impression, but don’t worry — Scarlett Johansson has an amusing Trumpian comedy morsel for us for being so damn patient. Oh, Ivanka. A special woman like you deserves a fragrance just for herself. So please avert your gaze to a bottle of Complicit, a.k.a. the scent for women who could stop all of this, but won’t. It’s also for feminists, for advocates, for champions of women! But … how? That’s a question for another time.