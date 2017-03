The Latest on the Cut

14 mins ago

Members of Congress Ask the FBI to Help Find Missing Children of Color

“Ten children of color went missing in two weeks. That’s deeply disturbing.”

14 mins ago

This Spa Is Designed for Babies (Even Though Babies Definitely Don’t Need Spas)

VIDEO: Are they enjoying it? Your guess is as good as ours.

18 mins ago

Pregnancy Is the Perfect Time to Make a Horror Movie

And other lessons from Alice Lowe — writer, director, and star of Prevenge.

9:35 a.m.

Huma Abedin Hung Out With Gigi Hadid’s Ex-Stepdad

Abedin walked a red carpet with a Real Housewife’s ex-husband.

9:30 a.m.

What’s the Best Dopp Kit?

11 of the best dopp kits, from a $17 hangable version to a Prada camo one.

8:40 a.m.

Emma Thompson Once Got Asked Out by Donald Trump

Could the Butterfly Effect of Emma Thompson going to dinner with Trump have averted the electoral crisis of 2016?

1:20 a.m.

Amy Schumer’s Boyfriend Masterfully Shoos Away Photographers

Hint: Turn the spotlight.

12:14 a.m.

Tamron Hall Doesn’t Believe In Jobs Defining Who People Are

The former NBC host reflected on her old gig.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Gloria Steinem, Janelle Monae, and Cecile Richards to Be Honored at CFDA Awards

Diane von Furstenberg spoke to the Cut about the thinking behind the decision.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Personal Struggles With Motherhood

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Meet a Gallerist Who’s Bringing New Art to Bed-Stuy

We Buy Gold is a new roving art space.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

16 Pairs of Dickies You Can Buy on Amazon

They’re the men’s fashion pant of the moment.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

52 Percent of Men Say They Don’t Benefit From Women Accessing Birth Control

How do they think this works?

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

The President of the United States Had a Big Day of Playing With Trucks

Donald Trump, 70, wears an “I Heart Trucks” pin.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

7 Very Effective Mascaras for Under $15

They lengthen, lift, and thicken lashes for just a few dollars.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Why We Still Don’t Have Paid Parental Leave

Americans disagree about how to make it happen.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

See Fifty Shades of Grey Star Dakota Johnson’s Style Evolution

All the actor’s best looks since red carpets with mom Melanie Griffith.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

GOP Senator Apologizes After Mocking Breast-Cancer Screening Coverage

“I sure don’t want my mammogram benefits taken away.”

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Am I Cheap If I Hate Splitting the Check Equally?

How to tell if you’ve crossed over from shrewd to scrooge-y.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Soon You Can Book Appointments at Your Favorite Salons Through Instagram

No more waiting on the phone.