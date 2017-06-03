Spring’s Standout Looks Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before

View Slideshow Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

In a season filled with exuberant shapes and hues, why not have a little fun with fashion? Photographer Bobby Doherty took a witty, Dadaist approach to some of spring’s most memorable looks in his portfolio for our fashion issue, accessorizing a busy Prada print with an alarm clock and a multicolored Rosie Assoulin gown with a roll of Life Savers.



The images play on color — for example, a pair of bananas clad in one of the season’s biggest trends, monochromatic yellow — and on silhouette, in the form of bell sleeves with fruit shown for scale. And what could scream “spring” louder than a spray of tulips spilling out of a flower-bedecked Miu Miu dress? Now if only the weather would catch up.



*This article appears in the February 6, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.