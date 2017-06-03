Spring’s Biggest Trends Organized, Simplified, and Explained

Vertical Stripes

More prisoner than fisherman.

Olive Drab

Full-body khaki.

Mark Twain called khaki “an ugly and odious and appropriate disguise, of yellow stuff such as quarantine flags are made of, and which are hoisted to warn the healthy away from unclean disease and repulsive death.” Aldous Huxley agreed: “What a hideous color khaki is,” he wrote in Brave New World.

Giant Bags

For carrying all of your baggage.

Florals? For Spring?

“Groundbreaking.” — Miranda Priestly

Gingham

Subverting a staple.

Gingham wasn’t always checked — it began as striped fabric imported from India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and the crosshatches arrived in the 18th century. Traditionally, it’s a symbol of innocence, which only makes it ripe for subversion.

’80s Shoulders

This time with irony.

Oversize Ear Gear

Mismatched and gigantic.

In ancient times, earrings were predominantly for men. The Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen and the Buddha are believed to have worn ear décor, and Shakespeare was depicted in paintings wearing an earring, too. Later, pirates are fabled to have worn them to mark their voyages or as a superstitious attempt to cure seasickness.

Flatform Heels

All White

Maximal and minimal.

Trench Coats

Deconstructing a basic.

The New Suit

Skirts, trousers, Helmuts.

It was once said that women in suits were attempting to fly beneath the radar, to blend in. But this was the year of Pantsuit Nation — even Beyoncé wore one during a pre-election concert for self-described “pantsuit aficionado” Hillary Clinton. Fashion-wise, this season saw a reimagining of the traditional silhouette to something sleeker.

Sheer

Nipples on display.

Marie Antoinette once posed for Vigée Le Brun in one of the first known sheer dresses, the chemise à la reine. Made in Britain, it threatened the French silk industry. By 1800 came a more daring à la sauvage, a sheer gown worn over a body stocking. In the 1910s, the X-ray dress (a name coined by designer Jean-Philippe Worth) became the target of bans.

Every Single Color …

… But Mostly Yellow

The most famous yellow dress of the year has to be the vaguely ’50s frock that Emma Stone wears in the poster for La La Land, a film whose costumes, by Oscar nominee Mary Zophres, embrace every color of the rainbow. But yellow has long been a filmic trope: Natalie Wood wears it in the make-believe wedding sequence of West Side Story, as does Doris Day in Lullaby of Broadway, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, Catherine Deneuve in The Young Girls of Rochefort, and Ann Reinking in Annie. But for Zophres, it wasn’t about the genre: “She looks stunning in the color (and not everybody does).”

*This article appears in the February 6, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.