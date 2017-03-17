St. Vincent and Ashley Graham Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

A party only needs two things to ensure guests have a great time: dinner and dancing. This week, celebrities and fashion insiders enjoyed the two at parties on both coasts. In New York, Visionaire co-founder Cecilia Dean wore a festive spaghetti-print top and pants to a dinner she co-hosted (spaghetti and meatballs were served). Ines de la Fressange and Sofia Sanchez de Betak hosted a night of tango dancing at a Soho dance studio, where almost everyone wore red. Mia Moretti and Alice + Olivia creative director Stacey Bendet got down to some music at the Bright Lights, Big City Gala.

Elsewhere, Uzo Aduba and Mamie Gummer supported the ACLU at a benefit dinner. St. Vincent and Tavi Gevinson wore their finest jewels to the Tiffany-hosted Whitney Biennial opening. And Rashida Jones embraced stripes in Los Angeles. Click ahead to see Ashley Graham, Julianne Moore, and more celebrities in the best party pics from this week.