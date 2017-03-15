Photo: MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images

Your past can always come back to haunt you, or, in the case of Steve Bannon, make everyone else wonder what the hell happened over time to make you the way you are now.

A new Daily Beast article features several sources who knew Bannon when he was a college student at Virginia Tech — and before he was the far-right ideologue accused of domestic violence we’re familiar with, he was reportedly just a left-leaning fan of history books, Jerry Brown, the Grateful Dead, and Bruce Springsteen. And, per the Daily Beast, “two sources independently described him as a ‘ladies man’ back in the day.”

Former roommate John DePaola, who’s quoted heavily throughout the piece, expanded on this:



“But let me tell you, Steve didn’t have to chase girls back then. We had to work hard. Steve didn’t have to work hard. Let’s leave it at that.”

“Fashion was the last thing on his mind, I think,” DePaola also said.

At least some things never change.