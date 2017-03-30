Tyrannosaurus Rex Was the Sensitive Lover You’ve Been Looking For

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

You know how it goes: It’s Friday night. You’re exhausted, but also in the mood and while you’d definitely be down for some gentle sexing, the poet-slash-baristas you come across on Tinder aren’t exactly appealing. Well, next time that happens, just throw on a DVD of Jurassic Park and call it a night, because scientists have discovered that the Tyrannosaurus rex may have been a sensitive lover.

As Press Association reports, the T. rex is widely regarded as one of the most terrifying creatures to ever walk the earth — standing at 20 feet tall and with nine-inch-long sharp teeth. However, the fearsome carnivore actually had a snout as sensitive to touch as the human fingertip, according to scientists, and it’s now believed that the male and female T. rex would rub their sensitive faces together while banging.

“In courtship, tyrannosaurids might have rubbed their sensitive faces together as a vital part of precopulatory play,” a team of researchers wrote in the journal Scientific Reports, per PA.

The findings came after the Daspletosaurus horneri, a new member of the tyrannosaur family, was discovered in Montana. The fossil of the dinosaur’s face provided new information about the T. rex snout, which was found to have numerous small nerve openings — similar to a third, super-sensitive hand. Nowadays, similar arrangements are seen in crocodiles and alligators, which apparently have thousands of small, sensitive bumps around their jaws.

Can’t wait to run into you at the Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs at the American Museum of Natural History this weekend.