Tamron Hall Doesn’t Believe In Jobs Defining Who People Are

When your job for the past 10 years has involved being in front of the camera delivering the news to millions of viewers at home, it’s understandable that the role you play at work becomes intertwined with who you are. Or, at least, who people think you are. After all, you’re someone people have come to expect to see on the television. But, as Tamron Hall views it, your job — even a prominent media job like the one she held on the “Today” show — doesn’t define who you are. A job is just a job, Hall told a crowd at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute on Thursday.



According to Page Six, Hall recalled to the audience the differing reactions she received when she announced in February that she was leaving NBC following the canceling of her show to open a slot for Megyn Kelly. Some people called her up, apparently horrified and concerned about her well-being following her split from the network. Other people would instead call and ask about “what’s next?” The latter kind of attitude is the one Hall said she prefers:



“I don’t want a friend who calls me saying, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s a job. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t determine what I do … how I treat people. I’m going to always look you in your face and say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Please’ — and if you make me mad, a good cuss word — but in the end, a title can’t define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you?”

Lucky for her, plenty of people who know who “Tamron Hall” is without the need of a company business card.

