No One Styles a Button-Down Like Taylor Tomasi Hill

Photo: Nabile Quenum

When Taylor Tomasi Hill puts together an outfit, it’s not the most conventional styling. She has a knack for choosing strange pieces but making them seem completely normal. Take this Golden Peacock–worthy look: She found a design that was half party dress, half work-ready button-down. She decided to unbutton the collar, roll up the sleeves, and then tie a leather jacket around her waist, like it was a casual, weekend look.

To really sell it, she added spectacular accessories like the sexy Azzedine Alaïa heels and big, gold jewelry. Instead of the statement earrings everyone else is wearing she decided on a choker and a cuff worn high on her arm, for a unique spin on street-style dressing.