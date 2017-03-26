Terrence Howard Went on a Tweetstorm about Domestic Violence ‘Double Standard’

Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Terrence Howard went on an epic Tweetstorm Saturday morning about the “double standard” society has towards “abusive women” who “feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed.” In the past, Howard has been accused of assaulting ex-wives Lori McCommas and Michelle Ghent; Ghent recently dropped a 2015 lawsuit against the actor for “assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress as well as defamation.” Howard was arrested in 2001 “on suspicion of assaulting his wife, Lori McCommas,” At the time, the two were estranged.

“I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!” he tweeted. “When I say that I’ve made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people!” Howard went on for several more tweets before finishing his rant with the following statement: “Having an altercation is very different than abuse… and for the record I never punched her in the face get the facts straight.”

I've never been abusive to anyone in my entire life. I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

When I say that I've made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a 😘 — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

The cyber space abuse and bullying that has gone unanswered has come to an end! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017

You come for me, I come for you. Eye for an eye! — Terrence D Howard (@terrencehoward) March 25, 2017