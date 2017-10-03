The Backlash to That Interrupting-Toddler Video Arrived in Record Time

Robert E. Kelly and children. Photo: Courtesy of BBC

Internet reactions to the video of the BBC interview interrupted by a father’s two young children are rolling in. If you haven’t seen it, watch it:

Many initial reactions express delight:

And a general theory was presented:

Other Twitter users began commenting on parenting style:

As the (incorrect) assumption the woman in the video is a paid caretaker was perpetuated:

But pointed out:

And Facebook-sleuthed:

The eventual condemnation of the dad was foreseen by some:

And then, fully realized:

At least people are scrutinizing a dad instead of a mom?

