The Backlash to That Interrupting-Toddler Video Arrived in Record Time

Internet reactions to the video of the BBC interview interrupted by a father’s two young children are rolling in. If you haven’t seen it, watch it:



This BBC interview is amazing. Just wait until the mum rushes in... 😂 pic.twitter.com/LGw1ACR9rg — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 10, 2017

Many initial reactions express delight:

Never give a shit pic.twitter.com/sfW6a9Gr10 — Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) March 10, 2017

walk into the club like pic.twitter.com/Dp4rcdI0pj — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) March 10, 2017

And a general theory was presented:

I quite like the theory that BBC interview guy was wearing sweats or boxers with his coat and tie and couldn't get up. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 10, 2017

Other Twitter users began commenting on parenting style:

love when my dad continues staring at the webcam instead of acknowledging my humanity — brian feldman (@bafeldman) March 10, 2017

@BBCNewsbeat @farrinj I don't like how he pushes his kid without looking at him! And the caretaker looks legit scared. — siobhan vivian (@siobhanvivian) March 10, 2017

As the (incorrect) assumption the woman in the video is a paid caretaker was perpetuated:

Hopefully the widespread internet appreciation for this video will keep the nanny's job safe https://t.co/73opOFmdNT — Ellen Stark (@ellenstark) March 10, 2017

But pointed out:

@ellenstark @schemaly Don't worry, actually she may be his wife — Arnaud Bihel (@ArnoBihel) March 10, 2017

And Facebook-sleuthed:

The eventual condemnation of the dad was foreseen by some:

i can't wait for the BBC baby thinkpieces. "is jerking a toddler by the arm during skype session good parenting?" — ryan lambert (@twolinepass) March 10, 2017

Who's making the timeline of reax to the Skype interview dad? Because it looks we're into the backlash phase — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) March 10, 2017

And then, fully realized:

The BBC pundit's children video is NOT FUNNY. It's patriarchy in a nutshell https://t.co/b8VXofXaT5 pic.twitter.com/BQh60udUxx — Media Mole (@ns_media) March 10, 2017

At least people are scrutinizing a dad instead of a mom?