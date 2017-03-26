The Blaze Has Permanently Banned Tomi Lahren

Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Tomi Lahren has been permanently banned from the Blaze, Glenn Beck’s network of conservative news and punditry. Lahren’s show was suspended for a week after she declared during an appearance on The View that she’s pro-choice, saying, “I am someone that’s for limited government… So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women should do with their bodies.” This turned into a war of words with Beck, who called her a “hypocrite.”

A source from Beck’s camp told Page Six, “Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites… He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country… He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”