In these uncertain times, it’s helpful to take solace in knowing teens have great taste in books. Angie Thomas’s debut novel, The Hate U Give, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and only came out last week, has already hit No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list for young-adult hardcover books.

The #1 YA Novel in America right now is a teenage look at Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/VBBkAKpwVn — Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) March 9, 2017

On Twitter, Angie Thomas herself shared her excitement about the news.

It looks like the book’s success isn’t about to stop there, either: It’s already been optioned for a film starring Amandla Stenberg. The kids are gonna be all right.