The Many Looks of Roger Stone

By
Image
Roger Stone.

Trump adviser Roger Stone is about as infamous for his outrageously over-the-top outfits as he is for his career as a shady and manipulative strategist and lobbyist. The trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone highlights both, giving us a glimpse into his style evolution over the years, from typical D.C. suit to eccentric and estranged great uncle.

Here are but a few choice looks:

The Original Milo

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Fabulous Villain

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Warby Parker for Olds

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Lazy Sunday

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Capitalism Starter Pack

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Frat Boy at a Wedding

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Sex Haver

Image
Photo: Netflix

The Sex Haver II

Image
Photo: Netflix

The KFC Bucket

Image
Photo: Netflix

And then of course, there’s the wildest look of all: his Richard Nixon back tattoo.

Image
Photo: Netflix

