The Many Looks of Roger Stone

Trump adviser Roger Stone is about as infamous for his outrageously over-the-top outfits as he is for his career as a shady and manipulative strategist and lobbyist. The trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone highlights both, giving us a glimpse into his style evolution over the years, from typical D.C. suit to eccentric and estranged great uncle.

Here are but a few choice looks:



The Original Milo

Photo: Netflix

The Fabulous Villain

Photo: Netflix

The Warby Parker for Olds

Photo: Netflix

The Lazy Sunday

Photo: Netflix

The Capitalism Starter Pack

Photo: Netflix

The Frat Boy at a Wedding

Photo: Netflix

The Sex Haver

Photo: Netflix

The Sex Haver II

Photo: Netflix

The KFC Bucket

Photo: Netflix

And then of course, there’s the wildest look of all: his Richard Nixon back tattoo.