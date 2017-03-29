The Many Looks of Roger Stone

Trump adviser Roger Stone is about as infamous for his outrageously over-the-top outfits as he is for his career as a shady and manipulative strategist and lobbyist. The trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone highlights both, giving us a glimpse into his style evolution over the years, from typical D.C. suit to eccentric and estranged great uncle.
Here are but a few choice looks:
The Original Milo
The Fabulous Villain
The Warby Parker for Olds
The Lazy Sunday
The Capitalism Starter Pack
The Frat Boy at a Wedding
The Sex Haver
The Sex Haver II
The KFC Bucket
And then of course, there’s the wildest look of all: his Richard Nixon back tattoo.