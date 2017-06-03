Think About Buying a Green Coat This Spring

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Stepping off the curb and into the rainy street, Irina Linovich wears an unconventional color palette. While a cornflower-blue turtleneck top under a bright-green trench coat paired with brown, yellow-heeled Balenciaga mules may sound unsuccessful on paper, Linovich manages to make the color combo both beautiful and weird.

She added a slim yellow clutch and, following the current street-style trend, large gold earrings. The overall effect is a put-together ensemble that looks sophisticated without resorting to traditional all-black.