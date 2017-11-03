This Dude Humping the ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Is the Actual Worst

Photo: Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A photo of a man in a business suit pretending to hump the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street is going viral because, well, see for yourself. Architectural designer Alexis Kaloyanides snapped the pic Thursday night — the day after International Women’s Day — and posted it to Facebook and Instagram, writing, “Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance broseph appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on. He pretended to have sex with the image of a little girl. Douchebags like this are why we need feminism.”

Kaloyanides told Inside Edition, “He was gone within 20 seconds, but it just ruined the mood of the scene. There were people there talking about empowering children and women and for then to have this 20-something showing his entitlement, defiling the statute… it was utterly revolting.” She added, “This is just further perpetuating a mentality of ‘boys will be boys,’ and that ‘it’s okay, it’s a joke, just brush it off…’ This young man likely has a mother, a sister perhaps, a girlfriend, a wife — who knows? I’m getting tired of making excuses and laughing it off. I for one am not gonna laugh it off anymore.”