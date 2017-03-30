Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

More than any other director working in Hollywood (or, honestly, any other human with eyes), Nancy Meyers knows a good interior when she sees one. Her movies (It’s Complicated, The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give) are fairy tales starring artfully bedraggled women and the subway-tile backsplashes that make them happy. In a move that is stunningly on brand, today Meyer’s stainless steel–loving eye spotted a good kitchen as she sat in traffic. The director was so busy ogling the image of a kitchen on the side of a truck that she almost got into an accident, according to her Instagram:

I was so interested in the kitchen on the side of this truck I almost got into an accident. A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

That fridge! Those cabinets! Congratulations are in order for everyone at Santa Monica–based appliance store Snyder Diamond. Interior queen Nancy Meyers saw one of your kitchens, and she was impressed.