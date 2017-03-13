This Woman Interrupted Her Shopping to Yell at Sean Spicer

Over the weekend, a woman, known on Twitter as @ShreeC, posted a video on Twitter in which she repeatedly tells Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer he works “for a fascist,” while trailing him around an Apple Store. Spicer, for his part, doesn’t say a whole lot — “such a great country that allows you to be here” — and continues about his business at the store. Shree would later share a post on Medium, explaining she wished she had come up with “more cogent questions,” but she was nervous. She says the fascist bit was a thing that came to her mind.

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

Based on the size of the box in his hand, it appears Spicer was purchasing something in the Apple Watch family. Somebody ask Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz — who last week said people should “invest in their own heath care” rather than buying a new iPhone — how much one Apple Watch is worth under the GOP’s Obamacare-replacement bill.