11:05 a.m.

Guess What Chelsea Clinton’s New Children’s Book Is Called

Thank you, Mitch McConnell.

11:04 a.m.

This Stunning Movie About Hair Was Inspired by 12-Year-Old Girls

It’s the brainchild of a hair legend in the making.

11:00 a.m.

Inside the Gallery-Studio of a Celeb-Favorite Pop Artist

Ashley Longshore renovated a 4,000-square-foot former brass-accessories shop in New Orleans and turned it into a space to display her work.

10:46 a.m.

Former U.S. Marine Blames Nude-Photo Scandal on Having Women in the Military

“Why should would we integrate women when we know it’s going to happen?”

10:41 a.m.

Clare Waight Keller Confirmed at Givenchy

The former Chloé designer is taking over Riccardo Tisci’s old job.

10:10 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Called Tomi Lahren to Thank Her After She Praised Him on TV

The conservative pundit says the president was pleased with her Hannity segment.

9:54 a.m.

Seth Meyers on Skin Care, Spinning, and That Time He Tried Cupping

“I would like to spin in a dark room where no one was talking to me.”

9:30 a.m.

This Lump of Coal Replaced My Brita

Using the activated charcoal filter also means I don’t need to buy plastic filters ever again.

9:26 a.m.

Kendall Jenner’s Home Was Reportedly Burglarized of $200,000 Worth of Jewelry

Thieves made off with $200,000 in jewelry while she was out of the house.

1:29 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez Is — Gasp — Working Out With Alex Rodriguez

Because the couple that works out together, stays together.

12:35 a.m.

Demi Lovato Marks Five Years of Sobriety

“It’s been quite the journey.”

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Mischa Barton Granted Restraining Orders Against Exes for Possible Sex Tapes

Reports have surfaced suggesting that one is trying to sell a sex tape.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Are Spotted at Come From Away

They reportedly arrived in the same motorcade, but in separate vehicles.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

The New Frontier in Celebrity Spon-Con: Tavi Gevinson Advertises Her Own Address

The actress and “Rookie” editor posts Instagram ads for her new luxury building in Brooklyn.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Reports of Sexual Assaults Have Increased at U.S. Army, Navy Academies

Sexual misconduct has also reportedly increased at three of the main military academies in the U.S.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Ivana Trump Is Writing a ‘Nonpolitical’ Memoir About Raising Her Kids

The book will be about her “motherhood, strength, and resilience,” apparently.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Melania Trump’s Home Country Named a Brand of Salami After Her

Slovenia’s “First Lady” wine is meant to honor the First Lady.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

The Unpleasant Men and Unanswered Questions of SXSW

No, Fred Armisen is not in Sleater-Kinney.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Now You Can Own the Exact Bag Lauren Hutton Carried in American Gigolo

Bottega Veneta pulled the style out of their archives for the 50th-anniversary show.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

This 6-Year-Old Served Pizza to the Homeless Instead of Having a Birthday Party

The kids are alright.