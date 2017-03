The Latest on the Cut

10:48 p.m.

Women Everywhere Forgive Trump for Everything After Watching 40-Second Video

What a way to close out Women’s History Month.

5:57 p.m.

Senate Votes to Allow States to Defund Abortion Providers

Vice-President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

5:36 p.m.

Get Excited for H&M’s New Line of Stores

Arket will have in-store cafés.

5:30 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and Sex and the City Loved These Rhinestone Purses

See glittering bags from Judith Leiber’s new museum retrospective.

4:53 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Having Surgery on Her Uterus to Have a Third Child

“I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

4:30 p.m.

Carl’s Jr. Is Desperately Trying to Escape Its Sexist Past

The company unveiled a new ad that diverges from their typical scantily-clad-woman-eating-a-burger trope, all while acknowledging it.

4:12 p.m.

The Most Flattering Clothes for Men, According to Real-life Men

We talked to 11 different real guys about their go-to flattering piece.

3:34 p.m.

Jared Kushner Is ‘Exfoliating’ His Friends

Like Kondo-ing, but better.

2:34 p.m.

HBO Picks Up Italian TV Adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels

But who will play Lila and Lenu?

2:30 p.m.

Hollywood Has Embraced Dascha Polanco. Why Hasn’t the Fashion World?

Talking OITNB, the fashion world’s hypocrisies, and being a proud New Yorker.

2:27 p.m.

Justin Bieber Will Make Male Crop Tops Trendy Even If It Kills Him

Justin … thank you.

1:30 p.m.

I Wore Melania’s Couture Dress and It Was Terrifying

It was a harrowing bellwether of a kleptocratic, oligarchic future.

12:48 p.m.

I Can Afford to Pay Down My Student Loans Faster. But Should I?

Your money might be better spent elsewhere.

12:33 p.m.

The Exact Moment Amal Clooney Assumed Her New Form

A new woman.

12:29 p.m.

Tyrannosaurus rex Was the Sensitive Lover You’ve Been Looking For

Scientists say T. rex rubbed their sensitive noses together while mating.

11:49 a.m.

This Gender-Fluid Line From Korea Caught LVMH’s Eye

Blindness believes in designing beautiful pieces, no matter who wants to wear them.

11:36 a.m.

Suri Cruise Is ‘Hurt’ That Hillary Clinton Lost the Election

This will make you feel old.

11:30 a.m.

Adrienne Bailon on Coconut Oil, Making Lists, and Talking About Her Period

“Talking about it normalizes what’s going on with us.”

11:25 a.m.

Sculptor Responsible for Terrible Ronaldo Statue Defends His Work

“Not even Jesus pleased everyone.”

11:00 a.m.

Inside Detroit’s Rapidly Growing Art-and-Design Scene

Photographer Michel Arnaud’s new book, Detroit: The Dream Is Now, captures the revitalization taking place in of one of America’s great cities.