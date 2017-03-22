Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Lucy, a 17-year-old from San Francisco, says she received a cease-and-desist letter from Donald Trump’s attorney, after the teenager built a website where people scratch Trump using kitten paws. The site, which Lucy coded herself in just three hours, was live for three weeks before she got the letter, the Observer reports. Originally, she called it TrumpScratch.com, but Lucy has since changed the name to KittenFeed.com, at the advisement of her attorney.



“I was going to just let this go, but I think it’s, pardon my French, fucking outrageous that the president of the United States has his team scouring the internet for sites like mine to send out cease and desists and legal action claims if we don’t shut down,” Lucy told the Observer via email.



Despite changing the name, Lucy says Trump’s legal team is still trying to get her to take down the site. “After changing, they still came at me,” she said, noting she and her attorney are waiting to see what Trump’s next move is before they do anything else.