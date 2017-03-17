The Trump Children Will Reportedly Descend on Aspen This Weekend

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After a long week of rubbing shoulders with the leaders of the Western world despite having no formal role in her dad’s administration, Ivanka Trump and her husband — along with her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., and their respective wives and children — will reportedly descend upon the unsuspecting town of Aspen, Colorado.

“It’s a big gathering,” a “source who requested anonymity” told the Aspen Times; a second source confirmed the visit as well.

Neither source knows when the Trumps will arrive or when they’ll leave, but law-enforcement officials confirmed they’d been in touch with the Secret Service. There was some discrepancy about the number of Secret Service agents that travel with them — one source said “about 100,” while another said “quite a bit less than 100,” so it could go either way.

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to spend his fifth weekend at Mar-a-Lago, which will cost taxpayers about $3 million. Happy Friday!