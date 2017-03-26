United Airlines Gate Agent Made Teens In Leggings Cover Up

Update: United Airlines has since posted the following tweet about the incident:
Activist Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action, began tweeting Sunday morning about an event she witnessed before a United Airlines flight. According to Watts, a gate agent for the airline wouldn’t allow teen girls wearing leggings board the flight without changing or putting clothes on over what they were wearing.
Watts tweeted, “A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” adding in later tweets, “A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls… Two other girls were not allowed on flight.” The poor person running United’s Twitter account over the weekend replied to those following (and responding to) the story that it was up to the agent’s “discretion” and “UA shall have the right to refuse passengers if they are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage.”