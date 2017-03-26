United Airlines Gate Agent Made Teens In Leggings Cover Up

Photo: Liderina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Activist Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action, began tweeting Sunday morning about an event she witnessed before a United Airlines flight. According to Watts, a gate agent for the airline wouldn’t allow teen girls wearing leggings board the flight without changing or putting clothes on over what they were wearing.



Watts tweeted, “A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” adding in later tweets, “A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls… Two other girls were not allowed on flight.” The poor person running United’s Twitter account over the weekend replied to those following (and responding to) the story that it was up to the agent’s “discretion” and “UA shall have the right to refuse passengers if they are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage.”

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

.@united They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing. Is this your policy? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

.@united Two other girls were not allowed on flight. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

@shannonrwatts In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who ... https://t.co/52kRVgaCyb — United (@united) March 26, 2017