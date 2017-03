The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

This Hospital Will Be the First in the U.K. to Create ‘3-Parent Babies’

It’s the first facility to receive approval after the procedure was made legal last year.

4 mins ago

Vanessa Hudgens Spit Up Truffles at SoulCycle

It’s true.

13 mins ago

Can I Justify Paying Someone to Do My Taxes?

A tax-season guide for people who hate tax season.

9:51 a.m.

Here’s How a Woman Would’ve Handled That Viral BBC Interview

A new spoof of the BBC interview imagines a woman in Robert Kelly’s position.

9:42 a.m.

Coachella and Urban Outfitters in Most Hipster Legal Battle of the Century

The music festival says that the retailer is infringing on their brand trademark.

9:33 a.m.

Trump Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel for Refusing to Meet His Daughter

We’re placing our bets on Tiffany.

8:47 a.m.

These Women Started a Company to Teach White People How to Be Less Racist

Safety Pin Box is a subscription service for the Trump era.

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Rachel Maddow Gets the Last Laugh on Trump’s Tax Return Reveal

This one goes out to all the haters.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

See the Early Career of a Single Mom Who Started a Timeless French Fashion Line

The new book agnès b.:styliste charts her four-decades-long career.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

What’s the Best Stationery?

Including illustrator Maira Kalman’s favorite.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

The Puffy-Faced Final Days of SXSW

“Artists hate to be photographed during South by. Everyone’s day-drinking.”

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

9 Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy Now on Amazon

Give yourself a mental escape from winter.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

The Men of the Trump Administration Want You to Know How Manly They Are

Why Rex Tillerson’s email pseudonym isn’t funny.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Kate Middleton Is ‘Less Than Pleased’ at William’s Ski Trip Debauchery

The Prince is not having a good week.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

USA Hockey Has Given the Women’s Team a Deadline to End Their Fair-Pay Boycott

The players must declare their intentions to continue boycotting by 5 p.m. today.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Victoria Beckham’s Target Collab Makes Mother-Daughter Dressing Feel Cool

See all the looks from the upcoming collection.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

We Found All the Best Hair Products and Accessories

From the ultimate conditioner to the best texturizing spray.

Yesterday at 12:52 p.m.

SZA Is a Rebellious R&B Sensation

Fitting in? Not really her thing.

Yesterday at 12:08 p.m.

Aren’t We Being a Little Too Chill About This ‘Psychopaths at Work’ Thing?

Your boss may suck, but is he actually a psychopath?

Yesterday at 12:04 p.m.

5 Things for 50 Percent Off: From Dries van Noten to DVF

Including a pair of sunglasses and some around-the-house shorts.